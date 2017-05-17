Human Car Sounds Guy Daniel Jovanov Drops Lamborghini Gallardo NA vs. TT Comparo

Many people who have spent enough time on the Internet, be it related to automotive matters or not, are familiar with the "human car sounds guy". And that's because when Daniel Jovanov doesn't star on Australia's Got Talent, he challenges rally drivers with his beatbox-style motor impersonation or shows his aural skill for the [pick your favorite] corner of the world wide web.





We won't ruin the fun of the pice of footage below by mentioning the list of machines that get impersonated. However, we can tell you that our favorite part of the clip is the one that sees the Down Under aficionado delivering a naturally aspirated vs. twin-turbo



So, how do you schedule a session with this man? We're not really sure, since the YouTube crew mentioned above happened to randomly meet his at a motoring event.



"We ran into our friend Danny at Turbosmart during a car show and lucky for us, it was raining which gave Danny the perfect excuse to put on a show! Danny’s versatile library of car sounds was awesome to witness because there didn’t seem to be anything he couldn’t do! Showing us his impersonations, Danny provided entertainment the car show while everyone waited for the rain to pass," the YouTubers explain.



This brings back memories from eight years ago, when we



During the said event, we noticed quite a few guys that were pretty good, but had a hard time getting over the initial awkward feeling. Who knows? Perhaps the next big talent in the field is among our readers...



P.S.: We've added a second clip below, to explain the rally driver detail mentioned in the intro.







