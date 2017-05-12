autoevolution

Bentley Wants To Offer Vegan "Leather" In Its Cars To Cater For Existing Demand

 
12 May 2017, 15:00 UTC ·
by
An increasing number of people around the world have adopted a vegan lifestyle, and Bentley wants to cater for their needs when luxury vehicles are concerned.
The British marque, renowned for using as much as 20 animal hides for the upholstery of a vehicle, is currently exploring leather-less options.

Instead of offering a cloth interior, or using materials like Alcantara or other synthetic alternatives, Bentley wants to make a leather replacement from natural elements like mushrooms and jellyfish.

Stefan Sielaff, Bentley’s director of design, has told reporters that customer demand has persuaded him and his colleagues to seek alternatives for animal hides. Since you cannot use a cheap alternative to leather in a Bentley, the challenges ahead of them are significant.

As Auto Express notes, the representative of the brand from Crewe has pledged to unveil a car with a vegan interior. It will provide a luxury sensation without employing the treated skin of animals.

While the British company will not ditch its offering of leather, it will offer an alternative for those who have become vegans for ethical reasons.

Currently, the design, color, and trim specialists are experimenting with solutions that will enable the future vegan interiors to be more than a box to tick on the options list of a new Bentley. The reason mentioned above is why we do not have a reveal date for the new “leather” option in an automobile from Crewe.

Tesla already has an “all-vegan” version of the Model X, and it was offered for the same reason: a significant number of potential customers want a new car that has quality materials inside, but no animal-sourced elements.

Evidently, whatever you do, some people are never going to be happy, and PETA praised Tesla’s decision while suggesting it makes a definitive switch for the vegan leather.

They explained that the solution would reduce the carbon footprint of the American automaker, as animal skin needs to be treated with as much as 130 chemicals to turn it into the leather that is utilized in cars.
