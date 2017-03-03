autoevolution

Bentley One-Ups The Mulsanne With Added Luxury

 
3 Mar 2017
by
Rolls-Royce may be the daddy of all things luxury, but Bentley isn’t too far behind. The Mulsanne Hallmark Series by Mulliner, which is going to debut next week in Geneva, is proof to that.
Limited to 50 units on a global level, the Mulsanne Hallmark Series by Mulliner comes in many shapes and sizes, including the Speed and Extended Wheelbase models. Based on what valuable metal floats your boat most, customers can choose between two unique takes on the Hallmark Series by Mulliner: the Silver and the Gold.

Presented as fulfilling the role of “ultimate statement of luxury from Bentley’s flagship,” the Silver and Gold variants of the 50-example series can be differentiated with a mere look at the Flying B badge. Here, you’ll further notice that Bentley engraved 'Commissioned' on one side of the iconic emblem, and 'By Mulliner' on the other.

Depending on the customer’s budget, the British automaker can finish the Mulsanne Hallmark Series by Mulliner in single- or two-tone paintwork, with a hand-painted pinstripe. The latter makes an emphasis that this is a land yacht more than it is an automobile. 21-inch wheels and two front grille designs are also available, but the interior is where this fellow shines the brightest.

Contrasting leather upholstery that create a bespoke color split, silver or gold embroidery, stitching, and piping, metallic hide lines inspired by Savile Row suits, exquisite veneer, you name it, Bentley and the artisans over at Mulliner can do it. Extras also include something every ultra-luxury sedan should pride itself on: a cocktail cabinet.

The Bentley to rule all Bentleys has an appropriately-sized twin-turbo engine to boast. It’s a 6.75-liter V8 that, believe it or not, is based on the L Series V8 introduced in 1959. Don’t, however, be tempted into thinking the 6.75-liter it’s a slowpoke of a powerplant.

In standard tune, the gargantuan mill develops 512 PS (505 hp) and an earth-shattering 1,020 Nm (752 lb-ft) of torque. In Speed guise, make that 537 PS (530 hp) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft). The more potent variant allows the Mulsanne to make haste to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 5.1 seconds, on to a top speed of (306 km/h) 190 mph.
