Porsche 911 GT3 RS Pair Impersonates Cars Movie Characters

 
13 May 2017, 11:11 UTC ·
by
Remember Sally Carrera, the Cars movie representative of the Porsche Neunelfer breed? Well, we've got something ever better to show you 911 fans today, namely a pair of real world Rennsport Neunelfers pretending to be part of the Pixar animation.
Yes, it takes that little for us to imagine these GT3 RS PDKs doing their thing in the nearly-baked Cars 3 (more on that below).

Nevertheless, the Porschas were actually competing in an adventure of their own - the two were just a part of the... 991 GT3 RS fleet taking part in this year's edition of the goldRush Rally.

Aside from the hippie flat-six wielder we've already shown you, at least two other GT3 RS machines are taking part in the ninth installment of the roadtrip franchise and you can check out all five of them together in an Instagram photo below.

Together with a ton of other go-fast machines, the Neunelfers stormed the Petersen Automotive Museum parking lot in Los Angeles, pleasing the crowd at all levels.

As for Cars 3, the motion picture is scheduled to race into theaters in about one month from now (make that June 16).

As with other Pixar animations, the latest Cars film gains traction by playing with the concept of aging. Thus, our beloved Lightning McQueen gets told to retire.

As you can expect, the velocity devil would have none of that, even if it means having to go through a painfully difficult reinvention process. The aim is to beat the new wave of racecars, led by a tough guy dubbed Jackson Storm.

And, since we hate waiting just as much as you do, we've decided to help quench the Cars 3 thirst by adding the trailer of the movie below - you'd better hold on to your helmets, as this is going to be one tough banked oval ride.




 

A post shared by goldRush Rally (@goldrushrally) on May 12, 2017 at 9:25am PDT



 

A post shared by goldRush Rally (@goldrushrally) on May 12, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

