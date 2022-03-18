Lambo Countach Rescued From a Garage Is a Rare 5000 QV With 25th Anniversary Parts

A rare and expensive classic, the Lamborghini Countach isn't the kind of vehicle you'd expect to find in a barn or a junkyard. But as we saw back in February 2022, it can happen. This 1988 Countach isn't exactly a barn find, but it spent many years in a garage before it was rescued to be revived.
Recently purchased by car enthusiasts and collector Dennis Collins, this Countach spent more than two decades with the previous owner. And while it was driven for a while, the Lambo sat for a few good years without a drivetrain and wearing aero parts usually seen on the 25th Anniversary Edition.
What's the story behind that, you ask? Well, the V12 was removed because the gearbox broke down. And in order to get to it, the engine also has to come out. Because supercars are often complicated machines. As for the 25th Anniversary Edition parts, the previous owner was planning some sort of conversion. But he never completed the project, so the car is now a strange hybrid as far as looks go.
Oh yes, perhaps I should mention that this Countach is an LP5000 Quattrovalvole. Also known as the 5000 QV, it was introduced in 1985 as an update to the LP500 S. While the facelift was somewhat minor design-wise, engine displacement grew from 4.8 to 5.2 liters, and the carburetors were moved from the sides to the top. Later models, like the one you see here, got fuel injection systems.
An interesting fact about this car is that it might be one of the final five or six 5000 QVs that rolled off the assembly line, completed right before the 25th Anniversary Edition remained the sole version of the Countach in 1988.
Luckily enough, what looks like a car that's in dire need of a refresh is actually a solid survivor that's not missing any parts. Everything that's not on the Countach is tucked away in crates, and they will eventually find their way back on the Lambo. And I have a feeling that the new owner will remove the 25th Anniversary aero parts and will bring the car back to its original 5000 QV specifications.
Finished in white and fitted with a red interior (what a fetching combo!), this supercar is one of only 610 Quattrovalvoles built from 1985 to 1988. It's also one of just 66 fuel-injected examples, so it's quite rare. Needless to say, this Lamborghini needs to rev its V12 on public roads again, but until that happens, let's see it come out of the garage after many years.
What's the story behind that, you ask? Well, the V12 was removed because the gearbox broke down. And in order to get to it, the engine also has to come out. Because supercars are often complicated machines. As for the 25th Anniversary Edition parts, the previous owner was planning some sort of conversion. But he never completed the project, so the car is now a strange hybrid as far as looks go.
Oh yes, perhaps I should mention that this Countach is an LP5000 Quattrovalvole. Also known as the 5000 QV, it was introduced in 1985 as an update to the LP500 S. While the facelift was somewhat minor design-wise, engine displacement grew from 4.8 to 5.2 liters, and the carburetors were moved from the sides to the top. Later models, like the one you see here, got fuel injection systems.
An interesting fact about this car is that it might be one of the final five or six 5000 QVs that rolled off the assembly line, completed right before the 25th Anniversary Edition remained the sole version of the Countach in 1988.
Luckily enough, what looks like a car that's in dire need of a refresh is actually a solid survivor that's not missing any parts. Everything that's not on the Countach is tucked away in crates, and they will eventually find their way back on the Lambo. And I have a feeling that the new owner will remove the 25th Anniversary aero parts and will bring the car back to its original 5000 QV specifications.
Finished in white and fitted with a red interior (what a fetching combo!), this supercar is one of only 610 Quattrovalvoles built from 1985 to 1988. It's also one of just 66 fuel-injected examples, so it's quite rare. Needless to say, this Lamborghini needs to rev its V12 on public roads again, but until that happens, let's see it come out of the garage after many years.