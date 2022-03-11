Never-Before-Seen 1-of-1 Lambo Countach in Tahiti Blue Wins Award at Amelia 2022

Earlier this month, we introduced you to a unique, never-before-seen Lamborghini Countach 25th Anniversary. Showcased by John Temerian of Curated TV, the Tahiti Blue supercar spent its entire life in storage and covered only 187 miles (301 km) since it left the Lamborghini factory in the late 1980s. The Countach that few people knew about made its public debut at Amelia 2022.
With only a handful of cars finished in this hue, the first-gen Countach in Tahiti Blue is as rare as they get. To the point where most of us will never see one in the metal. What makes this one unique, you ask? Well, the blue exterior is paired with a bright red interior. No other Countach was ordered in this combo, regardless of year and model.
And as you might have already guessed given the incredibly low number on the odometer, this Lambo is an all-original classic and a perfect time capsule. Not only does it still ride on its original tires, but it still has the original plastic covers on the seats. Whoever bought this car back in the day made sure that it remained unmolested and almost untouched for more than 30 years.
The supercar made its first public outing at the 2022 Amelia Concours d'Elegance and, not surprisingly, it won a Best in Class award for 1980s supercars. Curated TV displayed the Countach alongside other rare and pristine Lamborghinis, including an LM002 and a Diablo GT (one of a handful imported in the United States).
This Tahiti Blue Countach is part of the 25th Anniversary Edition version. Introduced in 1988, it was the fast and most refined variant of the Countach. It shared underpinnings with the 5000 QV, so it came with a 5.2-liter V12 engine under the hood. Rated at 449 horsepower and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm) of torque, the 25th Anniversary Edition needed only 4.5 seconds to hit 62 mph (100 kph) on its way to a top speed of 185 mph (298 kph).
The model is recognizable due to its beefed-up bumpers and fin strakes on the rear intake duct openings, which seem to have been inspired by the Ferrari Testarossa. The 25th Anniversary Edition remained in production until 1990 when the Countach was replaced by the Diablo.
