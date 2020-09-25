4 Raw-Carbon Porsche 935 Is an Exotic Bargain at $1.7 Million

2 Porsche 935 Fought a Pair of 911 GT2 RS Clubsports, One Comes on top of PPIHC

1 Super GTP 935 Is Not the Race Car Porsche Had in Mind

More on this:

Kremer Racing-Built Porsche 935 K4 Up for Grabs as Unique Racer

The Porsche 935 is one of the most highly regarded cars in the racing industry. Not necessarily the factory-made 935s, but the ones that were completely transformed by racing teams after the carmaker ended factory support and production. 14 photos



Like all others of its kind, this one too started life as a factory 935, but was completely transformed by the German team. Except for the car’s original engine and the regulation-required roof and windshield, almost everything else is different, from the full tubular chassis to the bodywork.



Kremer called its 935 conversions Ks, and this one is part of the fourth generation of the family, if you will, which started with the K1 in 1976. Inspired by the Moby Dick 935, it had Porsche’s backing when it was made, with the carmaker supplying the team with the drawings, parts, and even the Moby Dick car itself to use as an inspiration.



The engine, although the original one, was modified as well by getting fitted with enhanced air-to-air intercoolers and ducting, getting a 50 horsepower boost in total power.



Part of a lineage that included just two chassis (this particular one being the first), the car was raced to a total of eight 1st place finishes and 13 podium finishes, in the hands of big names of motorsport like John Fitzpatrick, Bob Wollek, David Hobbs, Al Holbert, Derek Bell, and Preston Henn. Briefly, it even landed in possession of actor



We uncovered this racing gem sitting on the lot of cars being sold by Porsche enthusiast We’ve already talked about a number of these modified 935s as part of our Porsche Month coverage, but we’re not nearly done. As impressive as the Super GTP 935 or the Joest 935 are, they don’t seem to come even close to the Kremer Racing variant we have here.Like all others of its kind, this one too started life as a factory 935, but was completely transformed by the German team. Except for the car’s original engine and the regulation-required roof and windshield, almost everything else is different, from the full tubular chassis to the bodywork.Kremer called its 935 conversions Ks, and this one is part of the fourth generation of the family, if you will, which started with the K1 in 1976. Inspired by the Moby Dick 935, it had Porsche’s backing when it was made, with the carmaker supplying the team with the drawings, parts, and even the Moby Dick car itself to use as an inspiration.The engine, although the original one, was modified as well by getting fitted with enhanced air-to-air intercoolers and ducting, getting a 50 horsepower boost in total power.Part of a lineage that included just two chassis (this particular one being the first), the car was raced to a total of eight 1st place finishes and 13 podium finishes, in the hands of big names of motorsport like John Fitzpatrick, Bob Wollek, David Hobbs, Al Holbert, Derek Bell, and Preston Henn. Briefly, it even landed in possession of actor Nicholas Cage We uncovered this racing gem sitting on the lot of cars being sold by Porsche enthusiast Bruce Canepa . We are not being told what the asking price for this is.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.