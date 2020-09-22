3 Widebody Porsche 959 Rendering Looks Like the RWB Supercar

Super GTP 935 Is Not the Race Car Porsche Had in Mind

The Porsche 935 has a special place in the carmaker’s history books. Raced in various events during the 1970s and 1980s, this racing version of that time’s 911 (930) Turbo has become a favorite of private teams once factory support for it ended. 22 photos



The one in the gallery above is a 935 fielded by Bob Akin during the 1982 Le Mans 24 hours race. Bob Akin is one of the biggest names in the world of American racing, and he had a soft spot for Porsche cars.



Seen as one of the “wildest Porsche 935s of the post-factory era,” the race car is heavily modified to improve aerodynamics and track handling. A guy by the name of Chuck Gaa is responsible with gifting the 935 with a Lola T600 GTP nose, and a purpose built monocoque bonded to an aluminum chassis: the end result, as per the request made by Akin, is a Super GTP 935 that only retains the original’s mechanics, windshield, and roof section.



Despite the many hours that went into building it, the 935 doesn’t have that much to show for when it comes to achievements. It was first fielded at Lime Rock in 1982, then moved to France to compete at Le Mans. There, it dropped out of the race because of a malfunction with the reserve gas tank, just two hours into the competition. Its last outing was at the Ponoco 500 race in 1982.



Sidelined until 1999, it was purchased and restored. It now sits on the lot of cars being sold by Bruce Canepa , going for an undisclosed price as "one of the most potent 935s in vintage racing."

