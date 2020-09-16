Joest 1979 Porsche 935 Once Owned by Ecclestone Is a Race-Bred Pearl

The 935 was one of Porsche’s most formidable machines. Made from 1976, this racing version of that time’s 911 (930) Turbo was both a sight to behold for those racing the model, and a reason for fear for those competing against it.
For reasons that no longer matter, Porsche stopped making the 935 in 1981, but the end of factory support for the model ended a bit sooner, in 1979. Even so, the carmaker continued to supply parts to customer teams, and since then a lot of interesting and at times breathtaking interpretations of it came to light.
One of the most successful such conversions were the ones performed by German race car driver and team owner Reinhold Joest. His team, Joest Racing, was the first to jump on the customization train and, with Porsche’s blessing, started messing around with the 935.
The one we have here is the first-ever to be modified by Joest. Officially known as the 009 0001, it sported such exciting modifications that it quickly became a podium regular, scoring a total of 15 top three finishes and two wins at various races.
Sporting Baby Porsche 935 2.0 panels - Joest was the only team allowed to do this – it comes with a tubular space frame upgrade at the rear that is both much lighter than Porsche’s original, and also allows for better suspension mountings. The factory air-to-water intercoolers were swapped for air-to-air ones, and there’s a 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine pushing the car along from the back.
This unique racer had a host of prominent owners over the years. After ending its racing career in 1981, it went through the hands of several private owners, including Formula 1 legend Bernie Ecclestone and major fan enthusiast Bruce Canepa.
It is now on the lot of cars being sold by the former American racing driver. The price for the first-of-its-kind Joest Porsche 935 is available upon request, but given the car’s pedigree, and the fact that its engine underwent a major rebuild no more than three hours worth of track time ago, don’t expect it to come cheap.
