Koenigsegg Agera RS Covers Milan Traffic in Black Smoke as 1,160 HP V8 Overheats

Earlier this week, we showed you a Koenigsegg being used
as a winter car, with the stunt being part of a winter trip that saw a group of go-fast aficionados chosing the long way to the Geneva Motor Show. Alas, the hypercar experienced technical issues while it was in Milan, with this leading to a traffic-stopping black smoke episode.
The Agera RS ML even stopped in traffic, looking like a smoke bomb. The owner of the 1,160 hp beast turned to his Instagram account to explain the issue.
"A radiator clamp was loose and ML overheated in Milan. Now fixing it. Don't think can be back in Zurich early. It was a hose clamp, could have been overlooked or torqued to the wrong spec when the car was serviced. Not the cars or the design itself fault,
" the Koenigsegg driver said.
Fortunately, it seems that the problem has been fixed. And, with the owner having enjoyed him roadtrip, it was time to celebrate. One thing led to another and a hypercar-shaped cake showed up, as you can see in another Instagram post below.
We'll remind you that the K machine mentioned above was accompanied by a Singer 911, another rear-wheel-drive animal that would frighten many when driven in snowy conditions.
During the time the Agera RS ML spent in the Swiss capital, the velocity beast attended a Koenigsegg parade. The even saw no less than seven Angelholm machines taking over the city. The Agera RS ML was joined by the Agera RS Naraya
, the Agera XS, a pair of CCX models, as well as by an all-mighty One:1
.
You can check out a few spicy moments from the Koenisegg event in the second video below and you should prepare yourself for an aural treat that's nothing short of a delight.
A radiator clamp was loose and ML overheated in Milan. Now fixing it. Don't think can be back in Zurich early.
A post shared by Michael Loke (@fastcarsandguns) on Mar 5, 2017 at 4:53am PST
A post shared by Michael Loke (@fastcarsandguns) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:01am PST