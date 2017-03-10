2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE Reveals Interior and Production Headlights in Spyshots

autoevolution
10 Mar 2017
It's not just the replacement for the CLS that's in the mood to reveal its secrets, as the brand new Mercedes-Benz GLE that's been testing for quite a while now has production headlights.
The move to strip off the camo at the front is meant to coincide with the Geneva debut of the AMG GT 4-door concept. The two share a bit of their design philosophy. However, we bet that Daimler didn't intend for the interior of the large SUV to be revealed like this.

We're not in the least bit surprised that the second generation GLE will have twin screens. Mercedes first had the idea with the S-Class, and it's soon to become available in everything, including the A-Class.

What's different here is the layout, with the screens getting a slightly higher position for that off-roader, "I dominate the road" look. Four air vents sit below it and appear to have a square shape with white trim.

And where all the sedans have a cascading center console, this SUV has chunky grab handles with white trim flanking the new infotainment controller. That doesn't look comfortable at all!

The small steering wheel and white contrasting stitching on the black leather seats suggest this is a production AMG-Line cabin. It might also be a real AMG since the GLE prototype is accompanied during testing by the current GLE 43.

The outside is also starting to take shape. We can see that the trademark crease at the bottom of the doors connects to the fender flares and that the headlights have dual lines of LEDs. The softness of the front end reminds us of the Infiniti QX60 in many ways.

The GLE will ride on Mercedes's SUV platform, the MHA (Modular High Architecture). It's going to have air suspension and all that, but what people really want to know is if the inline-six engines will be ready by the time of launch. Sorry, we don't know either, but it should.
2019 mercedes-benz gle GLE-Class spyshots
 
