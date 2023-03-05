Kim Kardashian and Her Rolls-Royce Ghost Join Carpool Karaoke With James Corden

Kim Kardashian has just filmed a Carpool Karaoke segment with James Corden, and it didn't include a Range Rover as previous episodes of the segment. Instead, the two rode in one of Kim's gray cars, her Rolls-Royce Ghost.
James Corden is nearing the end of his Late Late Show With James Corden, and for the last few episodes, it looks like he decided to switch things up because his popular karaoke-in-the-car segment, Carpool Karaoke, will feature Kim Kardashian.
With several business ventures, including clothing, skincare, or fragrances, Kim is a famous reality star and businesswoman. She is estimated to have a net worth of $1.7 billion and is known to spend a lot of money on her cars.
The new Carpool Karaoke episode with Kim will not have Corden drive a Range Rover (or pretend to drive), but he will get behind the wheel of one of Kim’s cars, and, in this case, she decided to give the spotlight to her Rolls-Royce Ghost.
The reality star doesn't drive the Ghost too often, but it looks like that might change, since she has a lot of reasons to like the luxury car, besides the fact that it's luxurious and expensive.
The Ghost is similar to her other rides, powerful and fast, with a 6.75-liter engine under the hood. It's rated at 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) of torque, and these figures help the luxury sedan reach 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.8 seconds, as for its top speed, it goes all the way to 155 mph (249 kph).
Aesthetics are very important to Kim, and she is willing to pay a lot of money for them. With her favorite car shop, Platinum Motorsport Group, on speed dial, last year, she spent $100,000 just to paint three of her cars to match the interior of her California mansion. She went for the Nardo Gray shade she calls "Ghost Gray." Said cars were a Rolls-Royce Ghost, a Mercedes-Maybach S-Class, and a Lamborghini Urus. Not long after, she added a Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC in the same shade to her fleet.
The Late Late Show host James Corden found himself in the middle of a controversy a couple of years ago when a fan captured a video of how he filmed the Carpool Karaoke segment. The video showed the host was not actually driving the Range Rover, but it was being pulled by a truck.
He replied back then that he did drive in most cases. However, there are special situations where safety is a concern, so he is being pulled around. It looks like he'll need none of that when driving Kim's Rolls-Royce Ghost.
