World's Largest Green Hydrogen Project Won't Put China in the TOP 10 'Green H2' Countries

As you know, hydrogen is touted by Big Oil as the zero-emissions technology we should bet on in the long run. Now, China brags it’s taking the lead in terms of behemoth renewable H2 projects. However, projections show that China won’t join the green hydrogen top players, at least not until 2030. Besides, the new green H2 facility is raising big questions about the ‘green’ label.

6 photos Photo: Image by macrovector on Freepik