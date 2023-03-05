Auto Evolution: A Car That Had No Business Going Extinct – The Chevrolet Impala Story

The Impala story starts with the Corvette Impala concept that GM introduced at the 1956 Motorama. It was nothing more than a five-seater Corvette, but it sparked people's imagination and GM's desire to turn it into something big. The first generation launched in 1958 as a top-of-the-line version of the Chevy Bel Air, becoming one of the most successful cars in automotive history.

11 photos Photo: Chevrolet | composite