First-of-Its-Kind Hydrogen-Powered JCB Backhoe Loader Begins Public Testing

This brand-new JCB backhoe loader is supposed to put the electrochemical potential of the hydrogen-powered internal combustion engine on display as soon as possible. The British government announced Thursday that a special type of approval has been given to the company that makes the digger. Here’s what’s happening precisely.
We’ve previously said that the U.S. won the electric vehicle (EV) race mostly thanks to Tesla. The battery-electric vehicle simplified the design and manufacturing processes and has gotten so popular that even newer brands popped up in an industry that used to be described as “very conservative.”
Remember when almost nobody was giving Tesla a chance? Now, look at how Rivian or Lucid are turning into great examples that confirm America’s leading the charge. But this has become clearer last year. Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), even raw materials-rich China might be forced to accept taking a step back. The law’s provisions regarding subsidies for battery production and the changes made to the EV tax credit have already led to huge investments being announced by key industry players.
Now, where does all this leave Europe with its strong auto industry, Japan with its established automotive companies that have yet to deliver a great BEV, and Australia with its lands abundant in useful resources?
Whilst Japan might still need some time to figure out exactly what it wants to do even though Toyota has already put the fuel-cell Mirai on public roads since 2015, Europe and Australia might attempt to champion the move to hydrogen-powered vehicles.
The latest example comes from the UK, where family-owned Joseph Cyril Bamford (JCB) has just been granted special permission to put its hydrogen-powered backhoe loader to work. The Vehicle Special Order (VSO) is available for a limited period only and the vehicle had to meet a couple of special requirements before applying for it.
The UK government says the construction sector is responsible for 25% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. So, not only will this type of backhoe loader help with lowering pollution, but it’ll also create “hundreds of” jobs.
JCB is confident that the internal combustion engine can live on with the help of hydrogen and hails it as a zero CO2 fuel that can power essential machines for the construction sector.
“Hydrogen is just one of the many ways that the UK government is looking to accelerate decarbonization,” said the Department of Transport. This coincides with other similar efforts done in the EU which hints that BEVs can soon get some serious competition. But there’s still a long way to go before we see a Tesla-like brand emerging from the Old Continent. For now, there are just a couple of shy tryouts and widespread solutions being implemented.
Finally, technical details have not been released yet. But we know that JCB invested over $121 million in the development of this digger while the government committed around $363,000 for training people who want to work in the hydrogen industry. The backhoe loader will be replenished with hydrogen with the help of a mobile refueling station made by JCB.
