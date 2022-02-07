Kia Teams Up With the Detroit Pistons, Its 13th NBA Partner, Ahead of the All-Star Game

Kia hopes to sell more cars in the United States, and they’re now appealing to fans of the Detroit Pistons by signing a partnership with the NBA team.
Following in the footsteps of the expansion of their marketing partnership with the National Basketball Association, now in its 15th season, the new collaboration was just announced by the Korean automaker, and comes roughly two weeks ahead of the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, which is set for Sunday, February 20.
“As big fans of the game of basketball, adding the Detroit Pistons to Kia’s roster of NBA teams feels right to us,” said the brand’s local Marketing Vice President, Russel Wager. “Joining forces with the Pistons gives passionate Detroit fans a front row seat to Kia’s charge into electrification, and sustainable mobility solutions.”
Signing the Detroit Pistons, Kia now has 13 NBA partnerships. Their portfolio comprises teams such as the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Atlanta Hawks, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic, New York Knicks, Phoenix Suns, and Philadelphia 76ers.
As for the ‘what’s next’ part when it comes to Kia and the NBA, the answer came from the car manufacturer, which has announced that it will “continue to enhance its brand presence throughout the calendar.” This will include “innovative programming, sweepstakes, and exciting fan engagements from the Kia NBA Tip-Off, through the NBA Finals,” the company explained.
In addition to the NBA, Kia has also associated its name with the Super Bowl. The auto firm has already released its commercial, which puts the spotlight on the EV6. It is called ‘Robo Dog,’ is rather emotional, and you can check it out here. In the meantime, we will remind you that a 30-second spot during the big game supposedly costs a cool $6 million.
