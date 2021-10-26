F1 Teams Up With the National Basketball Association for Exclusive NBA-branded Liveries

5 Andretti Looking To Become Second American F1 Team on the Grid, Could Take Over Alfa Romeo

More to come this week ???? https://t.co/4xAZ2dqtus — NBA (@NBA) October 20, 2021 The first order of business was to create custom liveries representing all 30 NBA teams, using a generic version of next year’s ground effects styled F1 car as a blueprint. Only 10 images have been unveiled thus far, representing teams from the Central and Pacific divisions.The former consists of the reigning NBA champions Milwaukee Bucks, as well as the Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Indiana Pacers and the Detroit Pistons. The latter meanwhile holds the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns.Granted, we should have probably led with the Bucks-liveried car as the opening image for this story, seen as how they’re coming off an NBA title, but it’s hard to argue against that Lakers livery if we were to go by popularity alone. Yes, the Lakers are even more popular than the Chicago Bulls. We’re talking a total of 16 NBA titles versus “just” 6. Sorry, MJ.When other batches do drop, we can expect designs representing either Atlantic, Southeast, Northwest or Southwest Division teams – probably another “5 on 5”, with one group from the Eastern Conference and the other from the Western Conference.The remaining teams include the New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers , Brooklyn Nets, Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors from the Atlantic Division; the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Washington Wizards, Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic from the Southeast Division; the Utah Jazz, Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trailblazers and Oklahoma City Thunder from the Northwest Division and the Memphis Grizzlies, Dallas Mavericks, Houston Rockets, San Antonio Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans from the Southwest Division.Until then, let us know which of the currently available designs you think works best on an actual F1 car. By the way, that LA Clippers livery actually looks like a Haas.