Zion Williamson Drives a Wild Ford F-150 Raptor With Off-Road Mods and a Custom Interior

Despite having been kept off the court due to injuries and long rehab stints, former no. 1 overall pick and New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson is still one of the NBA’s brightest young talents and if he comes back healthy this season, basketball fans from all over the world will be in for a real treat.
A little over a year ago, we got wind of what Zion likes in terms of personal transportation, and many of his rides came with Mercedes-Benz badges on the grille. His relationship with Mercedes goes back even longer, to February of 2020, when he posed with a Mercedes-AMG S 63 sedan, although we’re not sure if that was his actual car or just a loaner.
Roughly 12 months later, he also posed with two other Mercedes-AMG models, a G 63 and a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-door Coupe, both white and presumably his.
Now, however, we have found yet another one of his prized possessions thanks to Dreamworks Motorsports, and it’s a Ford rather than a Merc – an F-150 Raptor to be precise, featuring several off-road modifications, to go with a custom interior built to the exact specification of the Pelicans star.
In terms of exterior highlights, we count the Addictive Desert designs bumpers, custom roof rack, chase rack, tire carrier, Rigid Industries LED lightbars and pods, custom leveling kit, Fuel Rebel 22-inch gloss black wheels with 35-inch Toyo Open Country MT tires, Amp Research power steps, a full Satin Black wrap with gloss black accents, red brakes and various other red accents.
Inside, there’s a Linkswell head unit, full JL Audio sound system with a custom lit enclosure, red leather upholstery with custom embroidery (Zion’s logo), a custom Starliner with shooting stars, Ghost lights and a lot more.
This truck is a beast, no two ways about it, and it also matches Zion’s style of play on the basketball court – fast, powerful, imposing.
