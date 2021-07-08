NBA Player's One-of-One Rolls-Royce Cullinan Delicately Shows the Team Spirit

Grashupfer Bicycle Uses Pulleys and Levers to Move With Four Times Less Energy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Champion Motoring (@champion_motoring) The British luxury automaker is a true staple of customization and personalization. Basically, you’d be harder pressed to find a couple of identical examples rather than uncovering something truly unique. As such, it’s no surprise to see the San Diego, California-based customization experts from Champion Motoring present a seemingly untouched example and call it a “one-of-one.”But with this one, it’s not just that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, it’s also that some of the smallest details can make a big difference. At least as far as the exterior is concerned, because the interior is on a completely different page. First things first, why is this Rolls-Royce Cullinan proudly displayed as a bespoke commission, and for whom?Well, the American company doesn’t give us too many details, but the info that’s already available is more than enough to paint the larger picture. For starters, this white Cullinan was prepared for Marcus Thomas Morris Sr., the professional NBA basketball player that acts as a power forward for the well-known Los Angeles Clippers. Hence the impeccable white attire and the almost too subtle blue exterior details.Check out the behemoth from a little closer and one will notice that stuff such as the Spirit of Ecstasy, the Rolls-Royce badges, and the huge alloy wheels have been either fully dressed up in blue or a combination of white and blue. Nothing else seems to trespass across the unblemished , and the only other touches of color arrive in the form of blacked-out windows and taillights. So, is he gunning for some Clippers team spirit or what?Now, the interior doesn't seem to continue with the possible LA Clippers inspiration, and this time around it’s also not subtle anymore . Instead, the cockpit is fully decked out in Nipsey Blue leather, and we can only imagine that Morris is a fan of the Snoop Dogg song with the same name. Further solidifying the departure from the NBA team’s colors is an abundance of gray touches on the dashboard, the door cards, or the seat belts.