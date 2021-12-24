Kevin Durant's Latest Whip Is a Bespoke 1960s Lincoln Continental Convertible

Kevin Wayne Durant, aka “KD,” is not exactly the most in-your-face social media figure out there. He does not even use his name on Instagram. That is called flying under the radar if you ask us.
Which is no small feat for No. 7 of the Brooklyn Nets. Not only because the forward professional basketball player is a towering six feet ten inches (2.08 meters) figure of the NBA. But also, because many have called him the current best player on the court and one of the greatest NBA players of all time.
Still, he maintains an incredibly low profile on social media. Just so we have an example of how down-to-Earth he really is, the second post embedded below features him, a backpack, and a cup of coffee... Anyway, his alias is not even based on his name, but perhaps it’s for the better – just one small typo and you would end up checking out actor Kevin Durand’s profile!
Interestingly, he is also no stranger to cool rides. The latest has been showcased courtesy of San Diego, California-based Champion Motoring. And we’re pretty sure it’s no fake news as the easymoneysniper himself basically confirmed the recent deal in the comments.
Anyway, the classic whip is kind of odd for the renowned star-studded motor vehicle dealership. They usually cater to modern wishes. But probably when you are KD no feat cannot be accomplished. Unfortunately, aside from seeing with our own eyes that we are dealing with a fourth-generation 1961-1969 Lincoln Continental four-door Convertible, there are not too many other details.
A couple of the hashtags are still good indicators of the current state of affairs: Kevin Durant now has a Linc with 1960’s vibes that is labeled as “one of one” and allegedly “drives like new.” Now, all we can do is speculate about the reasoning behind the acquisition. But we should remember that it was not long ago (September 29) when he turned 33. Perhaps it’s just a late self-present.
