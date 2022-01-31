Kia's Next Super Bowl Spot Features Cutest Robo Dog Anyone Has Ever Seen

Kia has published a teaser video of its upcoming commercial, which is set to go live on February 13th, 2022. We already know that it is an advertisement for the EV6, the latest all-electric model from Kia, and that it features a "robo dog," which is also the name of the spot.
With that in mind, we cannot wait to see it, as whoever made this spot has excellent skill in teasing people of upcoming emotion. As Kia put it, "get ready to fall for it." If we were to read between the lines here, we would guess that the commercial that will be unveiled in two weeks will be a tear-jerker, and that it will involve robot puppies.
Now, those of you with an exquisite memory will remember that Kia had released another robo dog commercial many years ago. We are referring to 2014, to be precise, and it featured a CGI robot dot that resembled the Sony Aibo, which can also be said about the new robot dog that stars in this teaser.
Kia has a good share of successful ads in its recent history, including spots with hamsters promoting the Kia Soul. It will be interesting to see if robot dogs will be the next hamsters in Kia's advertising repertoire.
Judging by this teaser, which relies heavily on puppy eyes and Bonnie Tyler's 1983 hit song, Total Eclipse of The Heart, Kia is set to stir up emotions with its latest electric model. Since the robo-dog already has bright eyes, our only question is who or what will turn around (pun intended.)
In any case, it looks like Kia was holding out for a hero of its new advertising campaigns, and that it was clear that the hero had to be strong, fast, and fresh from the fight.
The 2022 Kia EV6 retails for $40,900, but you can have it for just $33,400 after the $7.5k Federal Vehicle Tax Credit. The EV6 is offered in three trim levels: Light, Wind, and GT-Line.
