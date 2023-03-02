Kia Pumping Fresh Blood Into the Carnival, Minivan Spied With EV9-Inspired Design

Kia has started testing the facelifted Carnival in the open, some three years after production of the fourth generation kicked off. The minivan is getting new front and rear ends, which will bring it in line with some of the company’s new vehicles, a few touches on the inside, and probably beneath the skin too.
Spied undergoing cold-weather testing in Sweden, this prototype was heavily disguised at both ends. Up front, the facelifted Kia Carnival has a completely new lighting signature with multiple LEDs sitting on each side of the different grille. The styling here appears to have been inspired by that of the EV9, which is due later this month.
The boxy proportions, sliding rear doors, roof rails, and side mirrors are being retained, and at the rear, it has brand-new taillights. The L-shaped units, unless we’re talking about Y-shaped ones similar to those of the upcoming flagship electric crossover, replace the horizontal ones of the current iteration, which are linked together via an LED strip interrupted by the corporate emblem. The tailgate is also new, and the license plate holder was moved further down. The fake cladding makes it impossible to spot the proportions of the rear windscreen, and the shape of the spoiler mounted above it.
Zooming in on certain pictures taken by our vigilant photographers and shared in the gallery above reveals that the dashboard panel was under wraps too, with only the digital instrument cluster, with its tablet-like design, behind the steering wheel visible. It is possible that the Korean car maker also worked on the infotainment screen, and maybe on the center console, revising the switchgear. The steering wheel could be new as well, and the upholstery and trim might have been tweaked. Mind you, these are pure assumptions that have yet to be confirmed, and should be taken with a pinch of salt for now.
Rumor has it that Kia’s upcoming Carnival might get a few revisions beneath the skin and under the hood too, particularly by adopting a hybrid powertrain. Although doable, as it is mechanically related to the Sorento, among others, and its high-riding sibling is available with self-charging and plug-in hybrid assemblies, a partially-electrified Carnival kind of sounds like a long stretch for now. On the other hand, it would target a different clientele with its cleaner nature and short zero-emission range, so maybe it will go down this route.
Curious when the facelifted Kia Carnival will premiere? So are we, but since the unveiling date has yet to be set, no one knows exactly when it is due. Word on the street is that it might be introduced in 2024, perhaps making its way to dealers nationwide as a 2025 model.
