Minivans Get a Lot of Hate, but We Can't Live Without Them

I bumped into an interesting thread in a popular car forum. It had something to do with minivans. The responses said a lot about how much hate such models get, but digging deeper into the post, I realized the hate was only superficial. It got me thinking, are minivans that bad?
Minivans are like that dorky weird, uncool kid in elementary school. No one wants to be their friend, but one day, you’ll need them to fix your gadgets, represent you in court, hire you, or save you from a global pandemic.
Unless you are incredibly successful, a privilege a single-digit percentile of humans enjoys. You will need a minivan when the tiny humans start popping out. And while the 7-seat SUVs and crossovers are getting all the glory as family karts, they are a bit impractical when it comes to owning one (let’s be honest, the third row is useless unless you are a family pet). Doubt this? Try sitting snugly in the third row of a Ford Explorer or Toyota Highlander.
Minivans are like roaches (they never die). You’ll hardly ever spot a Honda Odyssey hauled up on a tow truck (no offense to our BMW and Porsche 911 friends). Ridding in them feels like traveling in a spaceship, the huge windows, silent cabin, and extra-legroom are gold. You also get acres of luggage space. You can effortlessly go shopping or on road trips with the entire family and not worry about carrying your luggage on your lap like in military camp.
With the skyrocketing fuel prices, your 1.3-liter hatchback might feel like a solid purchase. But it’s nothing remotely close to a Chrysler Pacifica with 30 mpg on hybrid-mode, HOV (High-occupancy-lane) carpooling privileges, tax incentives, 10-year 100,000-mile warranty, and extra real estate to spare.
While they are not making a comeback, minivans are cool nowadays. Check out the latest Kia Carnival. With options, you can now get them with sunshades, captain seats, and top-of-the-range infotainment systems.
Minivans might not be fancy, quick or rugged as the new SUVs – but not all heroes wear capes.
