Kia EV6 GT Gets Its RHD Fix in Australia, Will Launch in January

Kia has released some details for the EV6 GT Down Under ahead of its official launch scheduled for next month. The performance zero-emission crossover will join the Air and GT-Line trim levels that are already available locally, and the order book will open in January, 2023, during the Australian Open.
The icing on the cake represents the punchy assembly powering it, namely the dual motors that work together to generate a combined 430 kW (585 ps / 576 hp) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque. This enables the 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.5 seconds, and a 260 kph (162 mph) top speed.
Other highlights of the Kia EV6 GT include the 77.4 kWh battery, e-limited slip differential, intelligent front-lighting system, electronically-controlled suspension that adjusts the dampers to maximize the comfort or handling depending on the situation, and GT Drive mode that puts the motors, steering, brakes, suspension, e-LSD, and ESC into their most dynamic settings.
Kia says that the EV6 GT is also offered with aero wipers, auto-folding flush door handles, power folding mirrors, a sunroof, rear privacy windows, sequential indicators, 21-inch alloys wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, and others.
Things such as the remote-folding second-row seat release, 64-color ambient lighting, active sound design, front sports seats, artificial leather and suede upholstery, dial type shifter, and paddle shifters can be found inside.
On the tech front, you are looking at the dual curved display combining the digital dials and infotainment system, each one measuring 12.3 inches in diagonal. A Meridian audio, wireless charging pad, dual-zone climate control, heated steering wheel, heated front and rear seats, electro-chromatic rearview mirror, and others are included too.
The automatic emergency braking with junction turning, intelligent speed limit assist, lane keeping assist with lane following assist, blind spot detection, front and rear parking sensors, smart cruise control with stop and go, blind spot view monitor, surround-view camera, and tire pressure monitoring system are on deck as well. Pricing will be announced closer to its launch.
