Kia EV6 GT Tries to Go Viral With TikTok ”Ghetto Trio” Stars

Kia is trying to appeal to a new generation of gaming consumers and to do so, the automaker produced a video in collaboration with Ghetto Trio, famous content creators on TikTok. The Korean company chose the all-electric EV6 GT for this.
The video has a gaming theme under the tagline "Mission: Find your friends." The images feature characters whose movements are similar to those in video games. Ghetto Trio's viral videos have already racked up over 33 million views on TikTok.
While driving the EV6 GT, the main character tries to complete the game's mission using the intelligent remote park assist function and the ability to power external devices. The whole setup looks so realistic that it makes you wonder if this is a video game or real life.
Story aside, the star is the EV6 GT, the most powerful production car Kia has ever made. The electric model is capable of sprinting from 0 to 100 kph (0-62 mph) in 3.5 seconds. That is all thanks to the electric drive system with two motors, one on each axle. Together they produce 430 kW (585 ps/577 hp) and 740 Nm (546 lb-ft) of torque. The EV6 is based on Kia's modular Electric Global Platform (E-GMP), which is designed specifically for electric models.
The motors are powered by a 77.4 kWh battery placed under the cabin floor, securing a range of 263 miles (424 km) in the combined WLTP cycle or 232 miles (375 km) according to the EPA rating. The EV6 GT features 800V charging technology, allowing it to recharge from 10 to 80% in just 18 minutes. The only requirement is that the car is connected to an ultra-fast charger.
Kia's Korean strategy is to launch 14 all-electric models by 2027, and the EV9 looks set to be the next to hit dealerships, being slated for production in 2023. The EV9 features the same architecture as the EV6 (E-GMP).
