Kia EV6 Officially Enters 2023 MY With One Less Trim Level and Increased Pricing

We kind of knew the 2023 Kia EV6 would get pricier, but that was unofficial information until now. As it turns out, they have indeed dropped the entry-level grade, which used to kick off at a little over $41,000.
As a result, the Wind has become the new base trim level, and it carries an MSRP of $48,500 before the $1,295 destination charge. This represents a $1,000 bump over the 2022 EV6 Wind. Choosing the all-wheel drive version of the same model will set you back a minimum of $52,400.
The mid-range option is the GT-Line, which retails from $52,700 with rear-wheel drive, and $57,400 with all-wheel drive, the Korean automaker reveals. As for the one topping them all in terms of pricing and performance, it is still the GT, which can be had from $61,400.
Another novelty in the EV6 family for the 2023 model year represents the availability of the Technology Package on the Wind RWD, which has expanded from the all-wheel drive variant. Buyers will also get 1,000 kWh of complementary charging through the Electrify America network.
All versions of the 2023 Kia EV6 use a 77.4 kWh battery pack. This powers a 225 hp (228 ps / 168 kW) rear motor on the Wind RWD and GT-Line RWD, with the all-wheel drive models adding a second front motor that generates 99 hp (100 ps / 74 kW). The total output is rated at 320 hp (325 ps / 239 kW). As far as the autonomy goes, you are looking at 310 miles (499 km) in the RWD models, 282 miles (454 km) in the Wind AWD, and 252 miles (406 km) in the GT-Line AWD.
The top-of-the-line EV6 GT has a dual-motor setup, with a combined 576 hp (584 ps / 430 kW) and 545 lb-ft (739 Nm) of torque, for a 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in just 3.4 seconds. With the battery fully charged, it can be driven up to an EPA-estimated 206 miles (332 km).
