Kia Ceed – Dependable Family Hatchback, Better Than a Volkswagen Golf? You Decide

Appearing to have grown up from the days when it couldn’t correctly spell its name, the Kia Ceed has dropped the apostrophe. Unfortunately, the new badge, while fresh and modern, looks like a similar spelling mistake (“KIN”, anybody?).
Is it thrilling? Maybe not. Practical, spacious, and reliable? Considering its past record, yes!
The Ceed has been slightly upgraded in the looks department.
The new “honeycomb” taillights on the GT line look pretty sweet, while the new alloy wheels, front grille with chrome accents, and sharp angles give the car a more aggressive look. Heck, even the fake exhausts look better!
The interior is nothing to write home about, but it’s still a nice combination of soft man-made leather and plastic accents.
There’s a lot of leg and headroom in the driver’s area, plus leather on the steering wheel and gear knob for added plushness. The soft seats complete the package with a hexagon pattern resembling that of the taillights.
You get a standard 8-inch touchscreen display that’s not the best in the world but gets the job done. You can also upgrade it to a 10.5-inch one for better usability.
And rest assured, the Ceed features support for both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The audio system could use some improvements, though.
The back seat can reasonably fit three people, but you won’t find any USB sockets back there. You get a 395-liter (14 cu-ft) trunk, which is slightly better than the 380 liters (13.4 cu-ft) you get in a VW Golf.
As for the driving experience, the Ceed has quick reflexes at low speeds, but that sportiness fades away the quicker you go.
There are 3 different engine options you can choose from 1-liter T-GDI producing 120 horsepower, 1.5-liter T-GDI producing 160 horsepower, and a 1.6-liter diesel engine producing 136 horsepower. The 1-liter goes from 0-60 mph (0-97 kph) in 11.2 seconds, the 1.5-liter does the same in 8.4 seconds, while the 1.6-liter diesel needs approximately seven seconds for the same test.
On top of everything, you get a 7-year / 100,000 miles warranty, which is excellent.
Ultimately, the Kia Ceed seems like a solid family hatchback, but should you pick it up over a Golf? To help you make up your mind about it, you can check out a more in-depth YouTube review from carwow, featured below.
