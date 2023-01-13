Keyshia Ka'oir Has Casual Photoshoot Showing Her Baby Bump Next to Her Rolls-Royce

Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane are expecting their second baby together and she never misses an opportunity to show off her baby bump nowadays. And her Rolls-Royce proved to be the best prop for a casual photoshoot.
Keyshia Ka’oir and rapper Gucci Mane are parents to two-year-old Ice Davis and, in a cute video released in early September 2022, the couple announced they were expecting their second child together. Besides Ice Davis, Gucci Mane is already a father to son Keitheon Davis whom he shares with his ex Sheena Evans, while Keyshia has three other children from a previous relationship, two daughters and a son.
And she has been enjoying her latest pregnancy a lot, sharing lots of pictures of her baby bump. And while she did some professional photoshoots to mark her pregnancy, she didn’t miss the chance to do a casual one next to one of her favorite cars, her custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan.
Keyshia wore a casual outfit while leaning back against the tall Cullinan. She has had this SUV for a few years, and it comes with personalized treadplates with her name on them and also a custom car seat for Ice Davis, courtesy of Rolls-Royce, with his name embroidered on the seat. The custom car has a red exterior with a similar color combo for the cabin as well, with red seats and white accents.
The entrepreneur also added a short video of herself inside the car, as she was enjoying a small snack before driving away.
The British luxury car manufacturer introduced the Cullinan in 2018 and it serves as the brand’s only SUV. It quickly became a fan-favorite among celebrities. And, in 2022, it was also the brand’s best-selling model.
With an imposing exterior, the land yacht is all about comfort, performance, and status. Owning a Rolls-Royce Cullinan doesn’t come cheap, as it has a starting price of $340,000, hence its exclusivity.
Besides all the luxury, the Cullinan is a powerful SUV. It is put in motion by Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbo power unit, sending 563 horsepower (571 ps) and 626 lb-ft (850 Nm of torque to all four wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission.
Despite its heavy frame, the Cullinan needs 5.2 seconds to go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph), on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). It offers quite a thrill behind the wheel, as well as utmost comfort in the back seat since it is equipped with lots of luxury features.
Besides the Cullinan, Keyshia Ka'oir and her husband are frequent Rolls-Royce customers and own the entire current lineup. That includes a Phantom, a Dawn, and a Wraith, all of them with a red exterior.
