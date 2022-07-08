Keyshia Ka'oir Flaunts Her Custom Rolls-Royce Car Seat for Son Ice Davis

There’s nothing as important as safety when traveling in a car. Especially when you’re traveling with a baby. But if you’re Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane, safety is combined with style, as proven by their son’s custom Rolls-Royce car seat.
It’s illegal to travel with a baby without a car seat. And Keyshia Ka’oir and Gucci Mane are not risking their son's safety. But they still show they are doing it in style, just like anything else.
In a new picture shared on Keyshia Ka’oir’s Instagram Stories on Thursday, June 7, she shows the back seat of one of her many Rolls-Royces, which came with a car seat for her son, Ice Davis, in the middle. When your mother and father are gearheads and also incredibly wealthy, that comes with some perks. Because Ice Davis has a custom Rolls-Royce seat.
In a past video shared on her Instagram Stories months ago, which you can see below, the entrepreneur revealed the white and red car seat was courtesy of Rolls-Royce, and the brand embroidered Ice’s name on it. The custom car seat follows the same color combo as the rest of the vehicle, which boasts red seats with white accents. The car seat was inside Keyshia’s Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which has personalized treadplates with her name on them.
Given that Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are frequent customers of the luxury brand, you might expect to get some perks out of it, and they do. Not long ago, the two enjoyed a date night, taking out their entire fleet of Rolls-Royces, which includes a Wraith, Phantom, Cullinan, and Dawn, all in red.
This isn’t the first time Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir shared their love for cars with their son. Keyshia recently shared that the little one, who is not even two years old yet, has a custom Lamborghini Aventador SV kiddie car, an exact replica of his mother’s.
