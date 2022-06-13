Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir's Son Has His Own Custom Lambo, Albeit a Toy

When the parents are huge gearheads, you can’t expect their children not to follow. Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir know all about flaunting their wealth via expensive, colorful cars, and their son has already started his bespoke collection of toy cars. And he’s not even two yet.
Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir are one of the most famous couples in hip hop. Together, the two have an estimated net worth of over $30 million and live a very comfortable life, with expensive watches, purses, and cars.
And their son, Ice Davis, who is not even two years old yet, gets the same treatment. In the most recent post on his own social media account (run by Keyshia and Gucci Mane), we can see that the little one has his own bespoke Lamborghini kiddie car that is an exact replica of his mom’s real custom Lamborghini Aventador SV.
Both come in yellow, and Keyshia has her name on the door and tires, with the number “1017.” Ice Davis’ kiddie car has his own name on it, and the same number, which has a lot of significance for his parents. It’s the name of Gucci Mane’s record label and it was the number of his grandfather’s house.
When she took a break from taking pictures of her son wearing Gucci (like father, like son, right?), Keyshia Ka’oir was out for an ice cream run in her orange Rolls-Royce Ghost. The model is a relatively new addition to her colorful collection, as she revealed in a video posted on her Instagram account in late February.
The luxurious saloon has Rolls-Royce's 6.75-liter V12 engine under the hood, which, mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, sends 563 horsepower (571 ps) and a maximum torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to both axles. The Ghost is able to sprint from zero to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
We’re not sure if Ice Davis is car-matching this one, too, but it would be interesting to see the rest of his toy cars.
