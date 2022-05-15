Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'oir Fly to Jamaica on a Gulfstream Private Jet

Rapper Gucci Mane and his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, are celebrating their fifth anniversary and decided to treat themselves to a holiday in Jamaica. Obviously, to get to their destination, the power couple rode in style, via a Gulfstream private jet.
Rapper Gucci Mane, whose real name is Radric Delantic Davis, met Keyshia Ka’oir in 2010 when she starred in his music video for “911 Emergency.”
The couple got married in 2017 in a big, lavish wedding paid by BET, which produced a ten-segment TV series, The Mane Event. Five years later, the happy couple, joined by their two-year-old son, Ice Davis, decided to treat themselves to a holiday to celebrate their anniversary.
The couple decided on a holiday in Jamaica, but, for the two of them, the way they get there is just as important as the destination. Keyshia Ka’oir shared a short video of them arriving at a private airport in her red Rolls-Royce Cullinan, before boarding a private jet, a Gulfstream with the tail number HI1025.
The aircraft was built in 2004 as part of the Gulfstream G-400 series and was completely refurbished in 2017. It's powered by two Rolls-Royce TAY 611-8 engines, which take it to a maximum speed of 500 knots (575 mph / 926 kph), with a cruise speed of 476 knots (548 mph / 882 kph) and a maximum range of 4166 nautical miles (4794 mi / 7715 km). It can carry up to 14 passengers.
The couple didn’t miss the opportunity to snap a few pictures before boarding and give us a look at the personalized welcome mat and glasses they had on board. In his post, Gucci Mane wrote: “We went from kissing in a jail to kissing on a jet,” hinting at his legal problems in the mid-2010s. He added: “I got the best wife in the world it’s our 5 year anniversary.”
