Gucci Mane Flexes His Christmas Gift: a Custom $1 Million Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron Watch

Rapper Gucci Mane seems to have won Christmas. Although he didn’t get a flashy car, his wife, Keyshia Ka’Oir treated him to a custom $1 million Jacob & Co Bugatti Chiron watch for the holidays.
In a video shared on his Instagram Stories, Gucci Mane flexes his new watch, and you can hear his wife, Keyshia Ka'Oir, say in the background that it’s “one-of-one,” a custom model from Jacob & Co.
The luxurious watchmaker has been working alongside Bugatti for a few models since 2019, when they signed a multi-year partnership to create unique timepieces. They introduced the first model in April 2020, and the lineup includes Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon Baguette, Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti La Montre Noire, Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti Saphire Crystal, Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti, Twin Turbo Furious Bugatti 300+, and Bugatti Chiron Tourbillon.
Gucci Mane's $1 million watch seems to be inspired by Jacob & Co’s model Bugatti Chiron Sapphire Crystal, but it features more white diamonds than the original model.
The transparent case of the watch gives a glimpse of the fully functional replica of the Bugatti W16 engine, and you can see how the pistons and the turbochargers are moving inside. The hand-crafted watch took around 120 hours to complete for the base models, and Gucci Mane’s custom seems to have received quite a lot of attention, which might justify its high price tag that is almost like the real Bugatti Chiron.
The rapper can’t stop flexing his present and wrote next to a picture of the gorgeous blue piece: "New Bugatti Chiron watch made by @jacobandco. This ain't for lil boys. Thanks babe for my great Christmas gift, @keyshiakaoir 1 mill on the watch no cap. #ThisAintNoRichardMille."
His wife, Keyshia, responded in the comments, writing, "you are welcome my love! Well deserved." On his side, he bought his wife a custom Haimov Jewelry necklace she designed herself.
In his 2017 music video for his collaboration song with Nicki Minaj, “Make Love,” the rapper flaunted two red 2009 Bugatti Veyron EB Grand Sport 16.4 examples. However, he never expressed whether he owns the two. But, right now, he can pride himself on this gorgeous piece.
