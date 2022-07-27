Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka'Oir Are Very Much the Power Couple Next to Their Cullinan

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’Oir are one of the most famous power couples in hip hop. They are both successful and support each other on every occasion, just like Keyshia did as they drove in her Rolls-Royce Cullinan for the Rolling Loud festival.
Rolling Loud took place over the weekend, which is one of the biggest hip-hop music festivals. Gucci Mane was also one of the highly anticipated performers and he even invited Migos to join him on stage.
But he had his own support off stage, as his wife, Keyshia Ka’oir, was also there for him. The couple rode to the venue in Keyshia’s custom Rolls-Royce Cullinan. The two are famous for their love for Rolls-Royces, owning all the models in the current lineup. In fact, not long ago, the power couple took all of them for a night out.
This time they didn’t want to make a big fuss at the festival, so they opted for the Cullinan, which is the only SUV Rolls-Royce currently offers. The luxury carmaker introduced it in 2018, and it’s imposing, luxurious, and powerful.
It comes with Rolls-Royce's mighty 6.75-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine under the hood, paired up with an eight-speed automatic transmission. The power mill delivers 563 horsepower (570 ps) at 5,000 revs and a torque of 627 lb-ft (850 Nm) to all wheels.
Based on these figures, the Cullinan is able to hit 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 155 mph (250 kph).
Keyshia’s Cullinan comes with red exterior paint and a cabin that follows the same color scheme for the interior, with red seats and white accents. The entrepreneur’s car even has a custom Rolls-Royce car seat for her son, Ice Davis, and personalized treadplates with her name on them.
And there was no better option than this for Gucci Mane to make an entrance in style at the festival.
