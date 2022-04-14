“Kenmeri” 1973 Nissan Skyline GT-R Takes a Crack Dose of 'Cuda to Enjoy the Sights

While diehard GT-R fans know better, regular folk might usually think that Nissan’s “Godzilla” nickname also applies to all Skyline GT-R versions, not just the contemporary R35. Well, let us give an eloquent example from the vast JDM folklore.
The first-generation Nissan Skyline GT-R was born with the internal designation code PGC10 as a four-door performance sedan way back in 1969 and its feistier-looking coupe sibling took on the KPGC10 mantle from 1971. But diehard enthusiasts know them both as the “Hakosuka” series – aka the boxy Skyline.
Then, in 1972 Nissan presented the 1973 model year successor, logically dubbed KPGC110 Skyline GT-R because during its incredibly short production run (with a total of just 197 units) the high-performance vehicle was only available as a two-door coupe. But this one also did not have anything to do with the “Godzilla” nickname (coined back in 1991 in Australia, for the R32 series) and instead was known as the “Kenmeri” style!
Sounds funny because the story is amusing, indeed. So, the short-lived 2.0-liter S20-inline-six second-generation Skyline GT-R was made famous across popular culture via a cult advertisement that saw a young couple (Ken and Mary) thoroughly enjoying the sightseeing of Hokkaido’s countryside. Well, the rest (including a hit song by Buzz that also made famous a tree!) is KPGC110 history, of course.
So, whenever a barn find “Kenmeri” 1973 Skyline GT-R comes up for sale there’s reason to celebrate for Nissan fans. However, we are not entirely sure that Henry Andrews, a virtual artist better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific CGI imagination when it comes to mashups, will also get a vote of confidence from the community.
By the looks of it, he played with a white example packing a neat set of contrasting orange aftermarket wheels while featured at full speed against a scenic backdrop – something that would probably bode well for both Ken and Mary. However, the widespread negative reaction would be perfectly understandable since the ultra-rare Skyline GT-R also looks like it just CGI-snorted a crack dose of third-generation Plymouth Hemi ‘Cuda...
