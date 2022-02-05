Daigo Saito Drifts 800-PS NASCAR V8 Hakosuka GT-R Like There's No Tomorrow

Nissan GT-R purists know there was a Godzilla dwelling inside the Skyline well before it got its (in)famous monster nickname. Well, here is an OG example going berserk to support our case.
Sometimes, all planets align in the most curious way possible. An automotive virtual artist loves to showcase his creations in the most barren and deserted settings. So, he easily caught our Hakosuka radar. With a lovely, orange-and-wide-fender-black original Nissan Skyline GT-R of the KPGC10 (aka coupe) variety.
With or without any partnership intentions (here is a CGI mystery for virtual realm detectives), the pixel master better known as johnrendering on social media also tagged D1GP and Formula D winner Daigo Saito along for the squeaky-clean Pandem ride. Naturally, that also got our drifting blood pumping, so we jumped across the daigosaito87 Instagram pond to check out what gives.
As it turns out, a lot! Among the latest builds resides its real-world counterpart. It may not look just as polished when strapped to the dyno workbench and hitting 10,000 rpm... But it’s the same ride. Complete with the orange attire, black bits and pieces, as well as an 800-ps (789 hp) NASCAR V8 engine swap. And another shout-out. This time to Yokohama’ Tires.
That is obviously intentional, as Daigo Saito is going to need a lot of replacement sets for his new drift monster. One GT-R that clearly has the perks, even when confined to a little parking lot for sideways trials. It still managed to look ready to hail all drift angels like there is no tomorrow... Even though a rapid transit unit actually passed by at the most opportune moment!
Now, if only there was a way to convince both the virtual artist to give us additional POVs and Daigo Saito’s team to post more footage at a higher (4K would be a dream) resolution... Oh wait, let us just flood their pages with cool request comments!
