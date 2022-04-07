Kendall Jenner's Latest Addition to the Whip Collection Is a Subtle Lambo Urus

Since we can all assume that everyone living on Planet Earth (and, possibly, in our galaxy) has at least heard of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” let us start by assuming you know who Kendall Jenner is. If not, time to get up to snuff.
26-year-old model, TV personality and American socialite Kendall Nicole Jenner is the daughter of Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner (probably the world’s most famous transgender woman and a former Olympic decathlete). She has quickly risen to absolute fame and was once considered the world's highest-paid model.
As such, it is absolutely unconventional that she keeps a relatively low profile about her affluent assets on her social media profile. For example, we have only seen her flaunt vehicles from her collection on a few occasions – a classic black Porsche 911, or an equally-vintage Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabrio being chief among them.
However, we do know that she also likes modern rides from time to time, such as that one time when she just snatched an L663 Land Rover Defender for her collection to match up with Hailey Bieber. Anyway, after making the news rounds with her and Kylie’s special, flower-riddled custom truck that was used to promote their new cosmetic products line, now it is time for yet another whip update.
This one comes courtesy of the high-end automotive dealership Banned Auto Group, which is based out of Van Nuys, California, and loves player jerseys. As such, Kendall Jenner's latest ride got treated to the usual all-star background during a quick photo session. Unfortunately, aside from the obvious fact that we are dealing with a Lambo Urus super-SUV, there is virtually no other information or details regarding her new acquisition.
Thus, we would refrain from any speculation and instead stick to the known facts. If this ride is not a custom one, then we are simply dealing with the Italian thoroughbred's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that can churn out no less than 641 horsepower. Those ponies would be more than enough to get Jenner to 62 mph/100 kph in just 3.6 seconds and then on to a maximum speed of 190 mph/306 kph!
As such, it is absolutely unconventional that she keeps a relatively low profile about her affluent assets on her social media profile. For example, we have only seen her flaunt vehicles from her collection on a few occasions – a classic black Porsche 911, or an equally-vintage Mercedes-Benz G-Class Cabrio being chief among them.
However, we do know that she also likes modern rides from time to time, such as that one time when she just snatched an L663 Land Rover Defender for her collection to match up with Hailey Bieber. Anyway, after making the news rounds with her and Kylie’s special, flower-riddled custom truck that was used to promote their new cosmetic products line, now it is time for yet another whip update.
This one comes courtesy of the high-end automotive dealership Banned Auto Group, which is based out of Van Nuys, California, and loves player jerseys. As such, Kendall Jenner's latest ride got treated to the usual all-star background during a quick photo session. Unfortunately, aside from the obvious fact that we are dealing with a Lambo Urus super-SUV, there is virtually no other information or details regarding her new acquisition.
Thus, we would refrain from any speculation and instead stick to the known facts. If this ride is not a custom one, then we are simply dealing with the Italian thoroughbred's 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that can churn out no less than 641 horsepower. Those ponies would be more than enough to get Jenner to 62 mph/100 kph in just 3.6 seconds and then on to a maximum speed of 190 mph/306 kph!