Kendall Jenner Is Casually Cool in a 90s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe

Kendall Jenner never fails to impress with her cars. Her entire famous family is crazy about cars, as they mostly own a lot of new, luxurious models. But Kendall Jenner surprises with her love for vintage cars.Just a few days ago, the model shared some pictures of her vintage truck, a Chevrolet C10. She chilled at the beach, sitting in the truck’s bed , and enjoyed the views. Previously, she had taken her best friend, Hailey Bieber, out for a drive in LA.Now, as she stepped out in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, wearing jeans and a blue cardigan, the model drove a Porsche 911 (993) Carrera 4S coupe. The model has had it for a few years now and goes back to it every once in a while. Although in her garage you can find newer models, including a Ferrari SF90 Stradale , Kendall Jenner seems to appreciate all of her cars.With a naturally aspired 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, and paired to a six-speed manual transmission, it puts out 282 horsepower (285 ps) and a maximum torque of 251 lb-ft (340 Nm) at 5,250 rpm. The Porsche Carrera 4S could sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).While it might not be the fastest vehicle or even the one that stands out the most from her collection, I have to admit, that, when it comes to cars, Kendall Jenner has amazing taste. Among her other classic models she owns are a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro convertible, and a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado. And I can’t wait to see her put them in the spotlight.