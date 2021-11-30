Kendall Jenner Is Casually Cool in a 90s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Coupe

It’s not surprising to see any of the Kardashians brag about their shiny vehicles, but model Kendall Jenner has a particular liking to classic cars. As she stepped out in Los Angeles, she flaunted her 90s Porsche 911 Carrera 4S coupe, and it’s gorgeous.
Kendall Jenner never fails to impress with her cars. Her entire famous family is crazy about cars, as they mostly own a lot of new, luxurious models. But Kendall Jenner surprises with her love for vintage cars.
Just a few days ago, the model shared some pictures of her vintage truck, a Chevrolet C10. She chilled at the beach, sitting in the truck’s bed, and enjoyed the views. Previously, she had taken her best friend, Hailey Bieber, out for a drive in LA.
Now, as she stepped out in Beverly Hills, Los Angeles, wearing jeans and a blue cardigan, the model drove a Porsche 911 (993) Carrera 4S coupe. The model has had it for a few years now and goes back to it every once in a while. Although in her garage you can find newer models, including a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, Kendall Jenner seems to appreciate all of her cars.
With a naturally aspired 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged flat-six engine, and paired to a six-speed manual transmission, it puts out 282 horsepower (285 ps) and a maximum torque of 251 lb-ft (340 Nm) at 5,250 rpm. The Porsche Carrera 4S could sprint to 60 mph (96 kph) from a standstill in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 168 mph (270 kph).
While it might not be the fastest vehicle or even the one that stands out the most from her collection, I have to admit, that, when it comes to cars, Kendall Jenner has amazing taste. Among her other classic models she owns are a 1957 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, a 1965 Ford Mustang convertible, a 1969 Chevrolet Camaro convertible, and a 1960 Cadillac Eldorado. And I can’t wait to see her put them in the spotlight.
