Kendall Jenner Is Casually Cool, Out Matching With Her Mercedes G-Wagen Cabrio

Kendall Jenner, model, car enthusiast and part of the Kardashian sister, has quite a car collection. But her passion for wheels differs from her sisters, and now she just stepped out behind the wheel of a covertible Mercedes G-Wagen, wearing a similarly colored dress.
We’ve been discussing the Kardashians’ preference for vehicles, which is also documented in the trailer for their upcoming reality show on Hulu, which looks like a Rolls-Royce commercial. Most of the Kardashian sisters opted for luxurious, modern vehicles, one more expensive than the next.
The Jenners, though, have a different taste. For example, Kylie likes her cars to be exactly like her lifestyle – flashy, expensive, powerful.
But Kendall’s collection couldn’t be more different than her sisters’. Because, besides owning modern cars, like the Ferrari SF90 Stradale hybrid, she is also the proud owner of several classic cars, including a Chevrolet C10 pickup.
Over a month ago, the model shared a photo dump about things she “loves,” and it included her classic Cadillac, her G-Wagen, and her Porsche 911.
On Thursday, March 17, Kendall stepped out in Beverly Hills, California, and matched her grey dress to a convertible Mercedes Benz G-Wagen, accessorizing with a Balenciaga bag, and her 818 Tequila brand. Which she obviously didn’t drink while driving. You can check out her outfit in the attached post below.
The model is a Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, one of the 200 units the Germans built between 2012 and 2013. The luxurious SUV is powered by a 5.0-liter V8 engine, connected to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, sending power to all four wheels.
The G 500 Cabriolet is able to accelerate from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 5.9 seconds, and it has a top speed of 130 mph (209 kph).
Although her collection differs substantially from the rest of her sisters, the Mercedes G-Wagen is one model that the majority of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters seem to like.
Previously, Kendall used the G 500 for a photoshoot, and the two show they make a very good team.
