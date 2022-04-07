Go Straight From Sleeping to Playing Video Games With the Bauhutte Electric Gaming Bed

We’ve all been there, on a roll playing some tremendously fun video game, when suddenly we realize it’s later than we thought, and we really need to go to bed. We obviously wouldn’t recommend you dozing off in your gaming chair, but what if there was another way for you to get some sleep without having to actually move?
Meet the Bauhutte Electric Gaming Bed, straight outta Japan. Thanks to its motorized construction, it can automatically raise you and lower you in the position of your choice, whether you want to sleep or simply to pick up with whatever game you left off.
Bauhutte is a furniture maker known for coming up with solutions that are tailor-made for people who spend most of their days glued to a computer. They are particularly good at building over-the-top gaming setups, reports Gizmodo.
If price is no issue, you can assemble an entire aftermarket gaming eco-system featuring everything from mini fridges to storage units, plus even a comfortable electric bed that allows you to transition from playing to sleeping and then back again, with minimal effort.
The rig features two powered mechanisms that elevate the gamer’s torso through a backrest, which itself can be raised up to a 60-degree angle. Meanwhile, the leg support can go up to 35-degrees.
While this thing may look comfortable, we wouldn’t recommend spending that much time in front of a computer without moving – although, at this point, we’re wondering if Bauhutte isn’t busy at work trying to come up with a toilet that can be integrated into their gaming rigs.
The Electric Gaming Bed will cost you 59,800 (roughly $480) by itself, or 83,398 yen ($670) bundled with the gaming mattress. Keep in mind that this thing will probably take up a lot of room in your home, especially if you go for the whole gaming eco-system thing.
