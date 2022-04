Katie Price Building Her Car Collection Amid Driving Ban, Plans to Buy Pink Bentley

The former glamour model, 43, crashed and rolled over her BMW on a country road while driving under the influence on September 28, 2021. She managed to avoid jail after she completed a mandatory rehabilitation program at The Priory in London, UK. But she received a two year driving ban, 100 hours of community work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and a fine.The former model turned reality star and entrepreneur is still under a driving ban, her sixth one. But that doesn’t seem to stop her from buying new cars and building herself a pink car collection.Not long ago, we reported that she splashed $240,000 on a custom pink Ferrari with a white interior . So far, there’s no word on the model she chose, but she knows whom she’ll work with for the customization: Lisa Marie Brown, entrepreneur and supercar collector.But it looks like just one new addition won’t do it, so she needs yet another one. In a set of pictures shared on her Instagram Stories on April 29, Katie Price gives us a glimpse of her upcoming vehicle: a Bentley. The mom of five shared that this is her dream car. She wrote: “It may take a long time to design but I have time.” Price added: “Dreams do come true.”The set of pictures shows both the interior of the luxurious Bentley, which combines pink and purple, and how she’d like the exterior to look, completed with a pink finish.Besides the plans for her Ferrari and Bentley, she also used to own a Range Rover and a 2001 Suzuki Vitara , both pink.