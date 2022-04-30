Katie Price Building Her Car Collection Amid Driving Ban, Plans to Buy Pink Bentley

Katie Price is currently banned from driving, and she won’t get in the driver’s seat any time soon. But that doesn’t mean she can’t build a car collection until she’s allowed to get behind the wheel again.
The former glamour model, 43, crashed and rolled over her BMW on a country road while driving under the influence on September 28, 2021. She managed to avoid jail after she completed a mandatory rehabilitation program at The Priory in London, UK. But she received a two year driving ban, 100 hours of community work, 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation, and a fine.
The former model turned reality star and entrepreneur is still under a driving ban, her sixth one. But that doesn’t seem to stop her from buying new cars and building herself a pink car collection.
Not long ago, we reported that she splashed $240,000 on a custom pink Ferrari with a white interior. So far, there’s no word on the model she chose, but she knows whom she’ll work with for the customization: Lisa Marie Brown, entrepreneur and supercar collector.
But it looks like just one new addition won’t do it, so she needs yet another one. In a set of pictures shared on her Instagram Stories on April 29, Katie Price gives us a glimpse of her upcoming vehicle: a Bentley. The mom of five shared that this is her dream car. She wrote: “It may take a long time to design but I have time.” Price added: “Dreams do come true.”
The set of pictures shows both the interior of the luxurious Bentley, which combines pink and purple, and how she’d like the exterior to look, completed with a pink finish.
Besides the plans for her Ferrari and Bentley, she also used to own a Range Rover and a 2001 Suzuki Vitara, both pink.
