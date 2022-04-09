Katie Price’s 240K Custom Pink Ferrari Will Have White Interior, Definitely Stand Out

Former glamour girl turned relatively successful reality star and entrepreneur Katie Price is currently banned from driving for at least another year. But she’s not letting that stop her planning for her next ride.
Earlier this week, word got out that Katie Price is treating herself to a new custom Ferrari, which will presumably be her favorite shade of pink and set her back some $240,000. Price owes $4.2 million to creditors, has recently declared bankruptcy, and just as importantly, is banned for driving for nearly two more years. Technicalities, she probably thought to herself.
Lisa Marie Brown, an entrepreneur that also happens to be the most famous female supercar collector in the UK, is helping Price with the customization. Speaking to The Sun, Brown says they’re yet to discuss the particulars of the deal, such as which model of the Ferrari will serve as base and how Price will be able to pay for it. But she does say this: it will be pink over a white interior.
“The Ferrari is the one Katie was interested in but we haven’t finalized the details yet,” Brown explains. “We’ll be looking at that in the next few weeks and making it happen. She really liked the white interior and we’ve got some ideas of how to spec that up. She wants something really bold and different, something that will stand out.”
A pink Ferrari with a white interior is one way to have a stand-out car, of course.
Brown knows Price won’t be able to drive the car for a while yet, but she’s not unfazed by it. She says Price told her this was her way of treating herself after a rough patch in her life, which included the 2021 rollover crash than led to the latest driving ban.
Price is one of the most infamous celebrity drivers in the country, and she’s also famous for her love of pink customs. Brown can relate on the latter account: she is the first owner of a pink McLaren and a pink Ferrari in the UK, and she’s spun her love of supercars into a profitable side-gig, including online content and paid appearances.
Here’s Brown’s custom and very pink McLaren 600LT.
