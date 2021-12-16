Katie Price, One of the Worst Celebrity Drivers Ever, Avoids Jail After Rolling BMW

5 Katie Price Decides Pink Looks Better on Her Veyron

You know you’re a bad, terrible, absolutely irresponsible driver when even the judge handing you a sentence tells it to your face, and even your own attorney admits it. Katie Price, formerly UK’s biggest and most successful glamour model turned reality star and entrepreneur, is the driver in question. 6 photos



The next day, Price admitted in court to driving under the influence and driving while banned and without insurance, but sentencing was delayed until she completed a mandatory rehabilitation program at The Priory in London. It was this that spared her from spending Christmas in prison, the



Price was in court yesterday, where, in the typical manner of British courts, she was reprimanded for being one of the worst driving offenders in the country: irresponsible, reckless and apparently considering herself above the law. Despite the harsh words, the judge did not lock her away and throw the key, but said that she would be spared because she’d completed the rehab program.



Price was also ordered to complete 100 hours of community work and 20 sessions of rehabilitation work with probation and will have to pay a small fine. She is barred from driving, for the time being. In court, her attorney admitted that she was, indeed, a terrible driver and somehow incorporated this into the reasoning of why she should be given



Supt James Collis, head of roads policing for Sussex and Surrey police, told the media outside that they’re considering an appeal. “Given the circumstances and her history of motoring offenses, it's clear she did not consider the risk of her actions to the wider public or the implications for her own family,” Collis said.



