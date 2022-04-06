Katie Price Treats Herself to $240,000 Custom Pink Ferrari She’s Not Allowed to Drive Yet

Hope is believing that the second, third, fourth, fifth, or sixth time making the same mistake will also be the last, because you have learned from experience. Hope is Katie Price treating herself to a new, custom and all-pink Ferrari when she’s still not allowed behind the wheel.
Katie Price, formerly known as Jordan, and once considered the most famous and successful glamor model in all the UK, is now best known as one of the worst celebrity drivers ever – if not the worst. She’s currently on her sixth driving ban, resulting from a 2021 rollover crash caused by driving under the influence. Somehow hilariously, the day of the crash was the day her previous driving ban should have been suspended.
Having avoided jail on the DUI crash and gotten away with a mere talking-down by the judge, Katie Price is looking towards the future. She’s also putting her recent bankruptcy woes behind her, and she’s doing it in the most on-brand, pinkest way possible: with a pink custom car, of course. If there’s yet another thing Price is famous for, that’s her love for pink customs, ranging from a Barbie Suzuki Vitara to a pink Range Rover.
According to The Sun, Price’s garage will soon house a new set of wheels, estimated to have set her back some $240,000 (£179,000, to be more precise). It’s a Ferrari and she’s having it
customized pinkized by Lisa Marie Brown, as the two teased in a short video on Instagram. Brown is an entrepreneur with ties in the construction industry but she’s also a supercar aficionado and collector and, in the latter capacity, became the first person to bring a pink Ferrari and a pink McLaren to the United Kingdom. She also owns a matching Porsche, among others, but it’s not a record-breaker.
The report doesn’t say how far the work on the Ferrari has gotten, if at all, but it does note that Price is considering the Ferrari “a gift to herself after everything she’s been through,” and that “she can’t wait to get her driving license back.” Duh. No sense in buying a custom car if you can’t drive it at least every once in a while.
Moreover, Price will be paying for it in “installments” as she’s getting back on her feet financially, after declaring bankruptcy. Treating yourself to a custom Ferrari when you’re presumably broke… Being bankrupt has an entirely different ring for celebrities and the rich, does it not?
