Katie Price Was on a 5-Day Drinking Bender When She Crashed Her Pink Range Rover

11 Oct 2018, 10:59 UTC ·
by
Yesterday, news broke that UK’s most famous glamor model, Katie Price, formerly known as Jordan the Page 3 girl, had been arrested on suspicion of DUI after crashing her pink Range Rover.
Now, more details on the incident have surfaced. Sources close to the star reveal for The Daily Mail that she’d been on a 5-day drinking bender before the accident, while The Sun has it from an eyewitness that she was “gesticulating wildly” right after the crash. She damaged another vehicle when she lost control of her own, which is something the Met Police refused to disclose in their initial statement.

According to the tabloids, Price, who had been staying at The Priory rehabilitation facility to deal with PTSD and had abstained from drinking any alcohol, took a break from receiving treatment. She seemingly decided that her life was “boring” without booze, so she went on a five-day bender that saw her downing Strawberry Daiquiris like they were water.

She had been partying with her boyfriend on the day of the accident, but they got into a fight and she crashed her ex’s birthday party. When she left the party, she somehow ended up in the luxury gated community Royal Herbert Pavilions in Woolwich, London, where she crashed.

She made a turn and hit a parked Volkswagen Polo, then crashed again into a raised flower hedge, the report says. Police were called on the scene and took her in custody, and her Barbie pink car, estimated at £75,000, was removed in the morning.

“It paused for a minute, the light came on inside the car and I saw a woman gesticulating wildly. Then the car sped away, straight into a bush,” one eyewitness says of the accident, which occurred at 2 in the morning.

Another source tells The Sun that Price initially told the cops that she had not been driving at the time of the accident, but reports claim she was alone when it occurred.

Price was held in custody for 13 hours and charged with DUI. This is her second driving-related offense this year, after having previously been issued a 6-month driving ban for speeding.

As it so happens, Price has been trying to sell the pink Range Rover to avoid having to file for bankruptcy. Though damage to the car seems to have been limited to the front bumper, chances are it will still affect its price.
Katie Price DUI Range Rover UK
