Kandy Red 1969 Buick Skylark Convertible Looks Plain Old Flashy Riding Gold 30s

Named after a species of birds, the Buick Skylark has proved to be one of General Motors’ most adaptable series of models – just like its wildlife namesake. Some modifications were for the better, some for the worse, though. 25 photos



The original model set the initial trend, followed by the second generation that came with a significantly streamlined appearance, a semi-fastback design, and two different wheelbase lengths for the two-door versus the four-door versions. Afterward, all subsequent iterations introduced dramatic styling alterations, many of them



So, it’s only natural that GM aficionados mostly favor the initial two generations – whether it’s for their classic appearance or the ample customization possibilities. As far as the latter is concerned, the person behind the WhipAddict channel on YouTube is showing off in the latest video (embedded below) a classic case of



It’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea, but it does have its merits. Especially for anyone with a passion for Hi-risers, considering the spectacular Kandy Red exterior appearance, the fully customized tan-leather interior (and trunk), or the modern touches.



Caught on its way to a car show somewhere in Ohio (riding on a platform towed by a custom Chevy Silverado, of course!), the ‘69 Skylark Convertible has a lot going for itself. Including the fact that it lacks the



Otherwise, it’s as clean as it gets for a “hard whip.” The Kandy Red paintjob along with the flashy gold-painted Forgiato wheels (all 30 inches of them) will make sure this Convertible stands out in any crowd. Meanwhile, the owner will feel great inside along with family and/or friends, thanks to the full custom interior. And it also rides (or perhaps “glides”) like a charm, thanks to a 383ci stroker engine!



