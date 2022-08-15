Justice Is Being Served by the FBI Police in a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

If you’re ever in Washington, D.C. enjoying a grilled sandwich across the street from the FBI headquarters on 10th St NW, you might want to keep an eye out for the FBI police officers strolling around in a 480-HP Mustang Mach-E GT.
I bet the first question that popped into your head when you read the title of this article was: “what is the FBI police?” Also, I only took that bet because it was the same question that I asked myself when I first saw the decal on the side of the fully electric Mustang.
As officially stated on their jobs website, “The primary mission of the FBI police is to protect Bureau personnel, facilities, and information from criminal acts and unauthorized access.”
The officers are first responders to any sort of emergency that might occur around the FBI’s governmental property. But not only that, they can even investigate suspicious activities around the adjacent communities.
Also, their jurisdiction allows them to travel across the United States to assist with FBI-related activities when there's ever a need for them. I don’t know about you, but that sounds pretty hardcore to me.
Hearing about the police force going green by way of electric vehicles isn’t something new or even exclusive to the United States. It helps the environment and reduces the costs of vehicle maintenance and fuel.
However, at the same time, one could be justified in saying that this entire thing is a bit confusing from a logical standpoint. And I'm not referring just to the drama surrounding the underwhelming performance of the AWD, 480 horsepower with 634 lb-ft (859 Nm) of torque vehicle.
What raises a red flag, at least in my case and to the extent of my knowledge, is the fact that specially trained FBI police officers are driving around in vehicles that the manufacturer pulled out from the market due to safety issues caused by faulty battery pack contactors.
Ford even ordered its car dealers to stop selling the Mach-E and reported the safety issues to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).
