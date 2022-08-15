Justice Is Being Served by the FBI Police in a 2022 Ford Mustang Mach-E GT

More on this:

1 You Might be Out of a Job by 2030 if You Work in the Auto Industry

2 Ford Stops Sales of Mustang Mach-E Over Safety Defect It Will Fix With an OTA Update

3 It's Official: Ford Mustang Mach-e Gearing Up for Police Duty in New York City

4 Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Costs More Than a $22,000 Tesla Model S Battery

5 Ford Mustang Mach-E Comes in Dead Last During Police Vehicle Test