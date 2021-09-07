Ford Mustang Mach-E Tries Out for British Police Force in Standard Range AWD Spec

Ford’s fully electric Mustang Mach-E crossover has proven so popular that seven UK police forces have now either tested the new model or have requested a full evaluation of it. The carmaker even built a test car, which is now on display at the Emergency Services Show in Birmingham, England.
After already sampling the standard Mustang Mach-E, the Metropolitan Police Force has now requested a full evaluation of this marked concept, with Sussex, Surrey, South Wales, Dyfed Powys, Devon & Cornwall and Police Scotland forces waiting in line.
Based on a Mach-E Standard Range AWD model, this initial concept was converted by long term Ford partner Safeguard SVP and comes with bespoke mounting pods and brackets, LED lighting with very low power consumption and a 999 livery with high specification material to maximize day and night visibility requirements.
Interestingly enough, it was Ford themselves who figured out where to take power from in order to operate the concept’s blue lights, sirens and other high-tech equipment.
“The vehicle range is uncompromised as the blue light equipment is being drawn from the vehicle’s 12V battery and not the drive battery,” explains Ford exec Terry Adams. “In future developments we will look to increase this battery capacity to allow for additional equipment to be fitted.”
Since Ford is also planning on offering Extended Range versions of its RWD and AWD Mach-E models, police forces could enjoy an even greater range and more capability, overall. In GT spec, the Mustang Mach-E can hit 62 mph (100 kph) in just 3.7 seconds, which means that getting away from it should prove a tough task.
This is also a very economical and environmentally friendly vehicle, which again is something that authorities covet, especially in the UK.
Aside from the Mustang Mach-E, Ford and Safeguard SVP also brought another concept to the Emergency Services Show in the form of a five-ton Protected Personnel Carrier Transit van.
