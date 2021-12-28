Ford Mustang Mach-E Battery Costs More Than a $22,000 Tesla Model S Battery

It's been a weird week as battery costs have become a major topic and now it's not just Tesla that is under the microscope. The Mustang Mach-E has a battery that costs even more. Of course, there's more to the story than the price of a specific part.
The Tesla we're talking about is the one owned by Finnish YouTuber Tuomas Katainen. He was quoted some $22,600 for a full battery replacement recently. Rather than fix the vehicle, he decided to blow it to kingdom come with explosives. That drew serious attention.
Now, Carscoops has found that the Ford Mustang Mach-E battery pack can cost up to $23, 684. That's before the $5,000 core charge too. We get the feeling that the Mustang Mach-E pricing won't get near the same attention. Here's why.
First and foremost, Tesla just gets a lot more press even when they're far from the worst offenders. Second, there's a chance that this pricing has more to do with current conditions than it does with what Ford could sell the pack for.
Ford has made it very public that the Mach-E is selling like hotcakes. In fact, it's selling so well that they have had to make major changes to their business plan. Included in those changes are pushing back development of the Explorer EV and the Lincoln Aviator EV.
In addition, they've decided to dedicate entire production facilities to the Mach-E so that they can try and meet demand. Despite all of that effort, they still may not actually be able to make as many as they're selling any time soon.
So, the $23,648 price tag on a Mach-E battery pack might be the price that Ford is willing to part with a battery pack for right now. Once production catches up, things could change dramatically. Only time will tell.
Now, Carscoops has found that the Ford Mustang Mach-E battery pack can cost up to $23, 684. That's before the $5,000 core charge too. We get the feeling that the Mustang Mach-E pricing won't get near the same attention. Here's why.
First and foremost, Tesla just gets a lot more press even when they're far from the worst offenders. Second, there's a chance that this pricing has more to do with current conditions than it does with what Ford could sell the pack for.
Ford has made it very public that the Mach-E is selling like hotcakes. In fact, it's selling so well that they have had to make major changes to their business plan. Included in those changes are pushing back development of the Explorer EV and the Lincoln Aviator EV.
In addition, they've decided to dedicate entire production facilities to the Mach-E so that they can try and meet demand. Despite all of that effort, they still may not actually be able to make as many as they're selling any time soon.
So, the $23,648 price tag on a Mach-E battery pack might be the price that Ford is willing to part with a battery pack for right now. Once production catches up, things could change dramatically. Only time will tell.