It's Official: Ford Mustang Mach-e Gearing Up for Police Duty in New York City

Contrary to previous rumors, Ford has managed to secure the police cruiser deal with New York City and will be supplying 184 units of the Mustang Mach-e to the municipality that aims to go all-electric by 2035.
The information has been confirmed by the Department of City Administrative Services (DCAS) on December 29, which states that the EVs will be used by the New York Police Department (NYPD), Sheriff’s Office, DCAS Police, Emergency Management, Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Department of Parks and Recreation, and Department of Correction.
“Smart investments in fleet electrification will help New York City break its dependence on fossil fuels,” said the DCAS’s Acting Commissioner, Dawn M. Pinnock. “We are working successfully towards achieving the ambitious goal of an all-electric City vehicle fleet by 2035 by taking steps to fight the climate crisis every day. It’s gratifying that we are able to build an even greener City fleet while working towards a more equitable city.”
New York City has a fleet of almost 30,000 vehicles, including over 6,200 used by the NYPD, and this is their largest electric vehicle purchase yet. They should take delivery of the new Mustang Mach-e GTs by June 30, 2022. The cars have a 270-mile (435 -km) range, and almost 27 cu-ft (765 L) of cargo space, enough to store the emergency and law enforcement gear.
The zero-emission crossovers will be juiced up at the 103 fast chargers installed by the DCAS across the city, with 29 of them being operated by the NYPD. In 2022, they will start working on an extra 275 stations.
Besides the Ford Mustang Mach-e GTs dressed in their specific attires, New Yorkers might also see several Tesla Model 3 cruisers on the streets of the ‘city that never sleeps’ next year. Nothing is certain at this point, however, Bloomberg reports, as the decision is still pending.
As America's leading maker of police vehicles, @Ford is proud the City of New York is adding the Mustang Mach-E GT to the NYPD fleet. This is another way @FordPro is helping business & govt customers, including emergency response & law enforcement, better serve their communities. pic.twitter.com/u18pifGGnX— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) December 29, 2021