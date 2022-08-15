Apple’s Google Maps Rival Could Soon Get Ads, Not Necessarily the End of the World

If you’ve been keeping an eye on everything that Apple is doing these days, you probably know already that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been betting big on its ad business.
And as it turns out, expanding ads (and therefore turning this platform into a money-making machine) has become a priority for the iPhone maker, with the company’s Google Maps rival very likely to join this effort sooner rather than later.
In plain English, Apple Maps will likely start showing search ads, with Apple watcher Mark Gurman explaining recently that the company has actually conducted a series of tests specifically to figure out how the whole thing would work.
Sponsored search results in Apple Maps would be based on a similar approach as the ads that Apple is currently displaying in the App Store.
In other words, business owners would be allowed to pay Apple for listing their locations at the top of the search results screen when users look for certain keywords in a specific region. Gurman says that one such example would come down to a Japanese restaurant that could be displayed at the top of the list when users search for something like sushi.
At the end of the day, it looks like Apple wants Apple Maps to use a system that has previously been running in Yelp as well, with the service to promote certain locations specifically when users search for pre-defined keywords.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple Maps would end up spamming users with ads. If anything, this new effort could end up making it easier to discover certain relevant locations when searching for a specific place in a region, especially as the results would be strongly tied to the provided keywords.
Furthermore, it’s important to keep in mind that Apple’s efforts are entirely focused on search ads and not on promoting businesses on the map, so the navigation experience wouldn’t be impacted in any way.
In plain English, Apple Maps will likely start showing search ads, with Apple watcher Mark Gurman explaining recently that the company has actually conducted a series of tests specifically to figure out how the whole thing would work.
Sponsored search results in Apple Maps would be based on a similar approach as the ads that Apple is currently displaying in the App Store.
In other words, business owners would be allowed to pay Apple for listing their locations at the top of the search results screen when users look for certain keywords in a specific region. Gurman says that one such example would come down to a Japanese restaurant that could be displayed at the top of the list when users search for something like sushi.
At the end of the day, it looks like Apple wants Apple Maps to use a system that has previously been running in Yelp as well, with the service to promote certain locations specifically when users search for pre-defined keywords.
On the other hand, this doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple Maps would end up spamming users with ads. If anything, this new effort could end up making it easier to discover certain relevant locations when searching for a specific place in a region, especially as the results would be strongly tied to the provided keywords.
Furthermore, it’s important to keep in mind that Apple’s efforts are entirely focused on search ads and not on promoting businesses on the map, so the navigation experience wouldn’t be impacted in any way.